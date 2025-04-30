Huntington Beach, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
During share-and-listening time at her school, Elle listens to the excitement of her peers losing their baby teeth and being visited by the Tooth Fairy. At first, Elle is sad because she too wishes to lose a tooth and receive a gift from the tooth fairy. When Elle finally has her first loose tooth, she is so excited that she shares this milestone with her family by having them gently wiggle the loose tooth. But when Elle loses that tooth without even noticing, she worries that the Tooth Fairy won't be able to visit her like the other children at school. But, Elle is creative and finds a novel solution to this problem.
Framed through the excitement of losing a first tooth, "The Tooth Fairy Strikes Again!" empowers children to find solutions to difficult problems. In addition, the importance of proper dental care and hygiene are included as an afterword, "Pearls of Pediatric Dental Care," by prominent pediatric dentist, Dr. Rita Daghlian. This story entertains and educates both children and parents alike by empowering children to find solutions to problems and providing best dental practice suggestions for their children.
About the Author
Harry Pellman, MD, FAAP is a community pediatrician in the CHOC Children's Hospital Primary Care Network. He is a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, Irvine, College of Medicine. Education Chair of California Chapter 4, American Academy of Pediatrics (CA 4,AAP); Education Co-Chair District 9 AAP (all CA pediatricians); and a member of 4 Sections and 1 Committee of the National AAP.
Pellman's hobbies include sports, birding, and spending time with his five daughters and their families, which includes eight grandchildren. He loves education, both learning and sharing what he has learned.
"The Tooth Fairy Strikes Again!" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-125-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-tooth-fairy-strikes-again
