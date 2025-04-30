Ogden, UT Author Publishes Educational Book
April 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Critical Writing Secondary Framework", a new book by Joseph Burke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every secondary education teacher could use a little guidance when it comes to teaching and assessing academic writing. Whether English, ESL, history, or even science, all teachers requiring students to submit reports of any sort can benefit from the tips and data presented in Critical Writing in the Secondary Classroom. Within these pages lies explanations of the importance of summative assessment beyond just formative assessment in the classroom, comparing benchmark data in order to measure skill growth and how to share this data with students. Parents as well can benefit from learning how their children would be assessed in their writing and understanding the concepts that lie at the heart of the teacher's grading scale.
New to this edition, teachers can learn how to analyze the data of their students' writings without the use of EdTech, and for free.
About the Author
Joseph Burke has taught in public education since 1995 within different districts in the states of Utah, Arizona, and California, mostly ELA at the high school level. He belongs to the professional associations National Council of Teachers of English and the National Education Association. Burke holds his BA from Brigham Young University and his graduate degree from Northern Arizona University.
He is married with two children and currently resides in Utah.
"Critical Writing Secondary Framework" is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $70.00 (eBook $65.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-226-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/critical-writing-secondary-framework-how-to-effectively-teach-and-assess-writing
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
