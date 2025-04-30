Naples, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"No Dibs", a new book by P A Engebrecht, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the late 1940s, the story takes place in a small coastal town in Oregon, focusing on the life of Sandy Larson and her two younger sisters, Marie and June. The girls often have to adjust to new schools due to their mother's frequent job changes, facing challenges related to poverty, neglect, and the absence of a stable father figure.
As the eldest sister, Sandy takes on significant responsibilities at a young age. She works at the 29th Street Market, where she meets Mr. Sheldon, who becomes her mentor and friend. Despite her age, Sandy demonstrates resilience and determination to create a better life for herself and her sisters.
The narrative explores themes of family, sisterhood, and the difficulties of growing up in challenging circumstances. Sandy's relationships with her sisters, her mother, and the people she meets at work and in their neighborhood shape her journey toward self-discovery and independence.
About the Author
Patricia Ann Engebrecht was born in Los Angeles, California in 1935. She had 3 children with her husband, Ronald, two sons and one daughter, within 3 years. She was a busy lady, doing all of that while her husband was in graduate school! Her top activity at the time was changing diapers, and not the disposable ones! She enjoys skiing, tennis, and gardening. Patricia began her journey as a fiction writer when she was inspired by a teacher's critique of her first essay. She took the criticism as a challenge, and wrote her first book "Under the Haystack" in 1973. The young adult fiction novel was nominated for a Newbery Award.
She and her husband created their own construction company L&L Developers with their children as their employees. Pat attributes her accomplishments to her husband, Ron who supported her in her many adventures, and their children who became her partners in the building business. Pat retired from L&L Developers in 2000.
"No Dibs" is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-496-7. The book is also available in a hardcover binding for a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 979-8-89127-951-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/no-dibs
