Brookline, MA Child Author Publishes Fairytale from a New Perspective
April 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Queen and the 8 Dwarves: The True Story of Snow White", a new book by Sebastian Cunnigham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For generations, the story of Snow White has labeled the queen as "evil" or cruel. For the first time, the queen sets the record straight by sharing her side of the story and telling the true story of Snow White.
About the Author
Sebastian Cunningham may be young, but his father decided that his dream of becoming a published author needed to be fulfilled. His father truly believes Sebastian has a gift and is proud of his son's creative abilities. Sebastian is excited to debut his first of hopefully many books. In the future, he hopes to see how far his writing and storytelling skills have come.
"The Queen and the 8 Dwarves" is a 28-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-273-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-queen-and-the-8-dwarfs-the-true-story-of-snow-white
