Three Generations of Authors from Rosemont, IL Publish Crime Novel
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nettles County", a new book by Jerry Caple, Shelly Anderson, and Jack Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For medical student Margo Drummer, saving lives is her passion. But when she finds herself in trouble with the law, can she save her own?
With the "one-hundred-day law" preventing late-term abortions in Nettles County, women's pregnancies are strictly monitored, and any woman responsible for terminating them is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Finding herself with a positive pregnancy test, Margo is both shocked and confused-and later discovers she may have never been pregnant at all. But when her mother-in-law believes Margo aborted the baby instead, she secretly reports her to the authorities.
The story of Nettles Country covers her trial, woven with humor, crimes, deceit, and power struggles relevant in today's political unrest, especially concerning abortion rights.
About the Authors
Jerry Caple grew up in International Falls, Minnesota. He is a retired organic chemistry professor. A typical snowbird, he winters in Tucson, Arizona, and summers in northern Minnesota on a lake split by the US-Canadian border. He started this book over ten years ago and, with the help of Shelly and Jack, is finally seeing it to publication. His hobbies include fishing, hiking, canoeing, and painting.
Shelly Anderson is his daughter and an attorney working for the Village of Rosemont, Illinois.
Jack Anderson is his grandson and Shelly's son. He is their grammarian and computer expert. He set up programs so all of them could edit and read the book, and he is currently enrolled in law school.
"Nettles County" is a 450-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-414-7979-8-88812-326-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nettles-county
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
