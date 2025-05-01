Melrose, WI Author Publishes Guide for Effective Business Meetings
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Group Dynamics: How to Effectively Hold a Positive Meeting", a new book by Frederick A. Marini, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A retired teacher, Frederick A. Marini has often worked with student groups, teacher committees, town councils, regional boards and committees, state boards, and more. He has witnessed many effective groups but also many ineffective and unorganized groups. In Group Dynamics, he uses the lessons learned over the course of a lifetime to show how to successfully structure and organize groups to operate effectively and efficiently. With constantly changing groups from town boards to school boards, it is more vital than ever to learn how to operate successfully.
About the Author
Frederick A. Marini is a retired school education and retired district school media director/librarian PreK-12 of over 37 years. He has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and MS degree from UW La Crosse. He has served on numerous local, regional, and state boards and committees. His hobbies include watching old Westerns, action adventures, mystery and detective stories, and others, mostly from the 1920s to 40s. He loves traveling to historical sites, museums, and parks. Marini is also a fan of DIY projects. He is involved in his community through church activities and the Knights of Columbus.
"Group Dynamics" is a 62-page hardcover with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-274-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/group-dynamics-how-to-effectively-hold-a-positive-meeting
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
