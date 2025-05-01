Shepherdsville, KY Author Publishes Children's Book About Friendship
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Donkey, the Whale, and the Ogre Make New Friends", a new book by Barbara Jean Ward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet mermaid princess Katherine, a special mermaid full of adventure who won't let anything get in her way-including her ADHD and other disorders! Despite her challenges, which make it hard for her to stay still and concentrate, Katherine meets friends who have similar challenges. Together, they discover that their disorders don't define who they are, and that they can overcome anything by working together.
The Donkey, the Whale, and the Ogre Make New Friends is a fun children's tale that reminds us of the importance of working together with kindness, friendship, and acceptance.
About the Author
Barbara Jean Ward's main priority and focus has always been and always will be her family, but she also loves animals, the great outdoors, using her imagination, and listening to her children using theirs. She is a firm believer in helping anyone she can.
What's done in the dark always comes to light. The kindness you put into the world always has a way of coming back to you. Whatever you believe, you can achieve. And from personal experience, Barbara knows this is true.
"The Donkey, the Whale, and the Ogre Make New Friends" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-482-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-donkey-the-whale-and-the-ogre-make-new-friends
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us