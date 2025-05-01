Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Children's Book Inspired by His Nephew
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Wolf Pup's Amazing Adventure", a new book by Jeff Rzepecki, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Golden Eagle sees a lone patch of fur on the ground, he discovers a lone Wolfpup struggling to survive on his own. Golden Eagle introduces Wolfpup to Bear and together, they teach Wolfpup how to survive and thrive in the forest. This story was inspired by a real-life special needs child who learned how to read and how it changed his life. His story is both amazing and inspiring.
About the Author
Jeff Rzepecki went back to school at age 58 and earned his Special Education teaching credential after a 35-year career in sales. His motivation is his nephew Patrick who has Down Syndrome. Patrick is now 27 but was 6 months old the first time Jeff laid eyes on him and held him. That moment changed his life completely. Rzepecki is also a volunteer for the Special Olympics. He loves reading. He is a proud father, grandfather, and uncle. His other hobbies include golfing and being outdoors.
"A Wolf Pup's Amazing Adventure" is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-241-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-wolf-pups-amazing-adventure
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
