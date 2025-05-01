Elkhart, IN Author Publishes Philosophical Poetry Book
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"3 AM Thoughts", a new book by Tamara E Van Voorst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her book, Tamera recalls being a mother and wife. She recounts not only the emotional toll but also the proudest and happiest moments. She accompanies her poetry with drawings and photographs of her loved ones.
About the Author
Tamera would like to dedicate this book to her husband, Aaron. She calls him her ride or die. She is a proud mother of two boys and a lover of cats.
"3 AM Thoughts" is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-736-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/3-am-thoughts
