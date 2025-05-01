Wyncote, PA Author Publishes Pre-Cautionary Religious Book
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Jesus Is Coming Back…SOON Part II", a new book by Bishop Eric A. Lambert, Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This return of the Lord Jesus is close at hand. We see the signs of His return all around us. Read about the events of the return of Christ in this book, "Jesus is Coming Back… Soon."
I pray your heart will be stirred and moved as you read about the coming judgments on the Earth. Remember, GOD LOVES YOU!
About the Author
Bishop Eric A. Lambert, Jr has served as the Senior Pastor of the Bethel Deliverance International Church for over 35 years. He desires to see the people of God grow and connect with the heart of the Lord.
"Jesus Is Coming Back…SOON Part II" is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-451-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jesus-is-coming-back-soon-part-ii
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
