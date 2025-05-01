Edinburg, TX Author Publishes Guide for Aspiring Pathologists
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Doctor's Doctor: Consultant to Every Doctor on Every Patient Every Day the Anatomic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Specialist the Pathologist", a new book by Filiberto Cavazos M.D.,FCAP, FASCP., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY AND LABORATORY MEDICINE IS A CHALLENGING AND EXCITING SPECIALTY BASED ON SCIENTIFIC MEDICAL KNOWLEDGE. EVERY GRADUATE FROM AN AMERICAN MEDICAL SCHOOL SHOULD CONSIDER AS A CAREER.
Pathologists are consultants to all doctors in a hospital medical staff. Pathologists are also the hospital laboratory directors in charge of providing quality patient test results. Included in this book is the description of different pathology careers, the evolution of laboratory medicine, the role of a pathologist in a hospital setting, a typical day in the life of a pathologist and the pathologist's role in the community.
About the Author
Filiberto Cavazos M.D.,FCAP, FASCP. has been involved in medicine since 1958 and an anatomical and clinical pathologist since 1961. He was born in Montemorelos, Mexico. He graduated from the University of Nuevo Leon Medical School and trained as a pathologist at Roswell Park Memorial Institute and at the University of Missouri Medical School. He has been married to his wife Carol Anne for 65 years and together they have four children. His other interests include history, architecture, and geography and his hobbies include running and gardening.
"The Doctor's Doctor" is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-460-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-doctors-doctor-consultant-to-every-doctor-on-every-patient-every-day-the-anatomic-pathology-and-laboratory-medicine-specialist-the-pathologist
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us