Marianna, FL Author Publishes Book Telling the Secret to Success
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Secrecy of Mind Power", a new book by Dale C. Leo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
During these modern times, it is said that there is a secret, and when it is discovered, you will receive profound knowledge of the ways to attain your wants and needs for living well.
History shows through the ages of humankind that there was no secret, and it was commonplace to know and speak about how new ideas come forth. Receiving new, profound knowledge is important for our survival here on earth.
The ancient knowledge, now called "the secret" is difficult to find. There are many people who seek to discover, but only a few people find it.
There has always been and forever will be a gift of inner power we all are born with that will guide us to the ways from our desires and how to attain, for our individual self, what we need to live well.
The author shares openly his philosophy of wisdom by intellectual means from discipline. He shares a system of motivating concepts of our natural nature by which one lives, and how to use it effectively for our human self of mind and body in living well.
"Secrecy of Mind Power" is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook 8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-219-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/secrecy-of-mind-power
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us