Centreville, MI Author Publishes Children's Coloring Book
May 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Make Your Own FUN™!", a new book by Stacey Campbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It doesn't matter where you are, who you're with, or what situation you're facing; how you use your imagination can make any situation FUN!
Make Your Own Fun! Is the first book in Nuf and Unf's imaginative journey of problem-solving.
This delightful adventure shows how to turn challenges into opportunities for joy, leading to positive outcomes and new experiences. Join Nuf and Unf as they learn to see beyond black and white, embracing all the vibrant colors of life. Let their journey inspire you to unleash your creativity and transform everyday moments into unforgettable fun!
About the Author
Stacey Campbell embodies the mantra of "Making Your Own FUN!" from her childhood to her professional life. With a background in counseling at-risk youth, she has dedicated her career to fostering resilience and adaptability. Now running a consulting company focused on business process and behavioral change management, Stacey empowers individuals and organizations to embrace change creatively. Her mission is to inspire others to think outside the box and transform challenges into positive, fun experiences. Through her work, she encourages everyone to break free from conventional boundaries and find joy in the journey of change.
"Make Your Own FUN™!" is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-172-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/make-your-own-fun%E2%84%A2
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
