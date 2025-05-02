Yorba Linda, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Sparkle", a new book by Gaylene Dinovo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After looking everywhere around her home, a little girl realizes her best friend in the world, Sparky, is missing, and so is her "Sparkle." Her mother notices immediately that her bright, cheerful little girl has been replaced by a very sad and lonely one. As she ventures through the neighborhood, finding friends and small sparkles along the way, will she ever find her Sparky and bring back her radiant "Sparkle"? My Sparkle is a sweet story for children of all ages, a reminder for each child that their sparkle is unique and brings joy to the world, and to hold onto it no matter how sad they may feel.
"My Sparkle" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-128-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-sparkle
