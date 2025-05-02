Sunland, CA Author Publishes Memoir
May 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Memoirs of Ambrose Ave", a new book by Barbara B. King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It was graduation day, 1973, Hollywood High at the Hollywood Bowl. She had the whole world at her feet but what would she do with it?
This is a true story about a young lady who was raised in the Los Feliz/Hollywood area in the sixties and seventies. Her parents came to Hollywood from the Midwest. They had dreams of their own. They were a normal family who did everything right, but life happens.
How would being raised in this community, during these times, affect her character and personality? Would she ever find her true purpose? Would she find her destiny or would purpose and destiny find her?
…or is she still searching….
"Memoirs of Ambrose Ave" is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-304-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/memoirs-of-ambrose-ave-my-life-in-los-feliz-hollywood-california
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us