Mesquite, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"God, Country and Family", a new book by Stephen C. Foster Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"God, Country and Family" explores Stephen C. Foster Sr.'s experiences through poetry. He believes that his faith and religion are not the same. His Roman Catholicism is a tool to focus his faith, which is strictly about his relationship with Jesus Christ. His four and a half years of active service in the U.S. Navy also deeply influenced him. His family includes 29 children and grandchildren, and his wife of 55 years, Della. His deepest hope is that, in reading his poems, others may be encouraged to gather and share their thoughts and experiences with their families.
About the Author
Stephen C. Foster Sr. worked in and retired from the electronics industry after 35 years of service. He then worked in the Roman Catholic church for an additional 13 years. These days, his main interest is his family.
"God, Country and Family" is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-372-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/god-country-and-family
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
