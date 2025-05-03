North Port, FL Former Special Education Teacher Publishes Life-Changing Children's Book
May 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Mrs. No No's Storybook", a new book by Susan W. Owens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mrs. No No can help early learners develop character as well as self-esteem. When a child misbehaves, the teacher will ask Mrs. No No if she sees someone who is doing something wrong. Mrs. No No will shake her head yes and look at the child with those big eyes. Eventually, the children will correct their behavior to please Mrs. No No. Parents can use the same approach with their children at home. This character-building program is a fantastic tool for teaching children on the Autism Spectrum, as Mrs. No No's loving demeanor may prevent meltdowns, but all children can benefit from the love and guidance she provides.
Parents and teachers largely contribute to the development of children, but in some cases, extra help is needed. That's why Mrs. No No has been brought to life in the form of a puppet! Mrs. No No's puppet can be used to aid with storytime and behavior monitoring.
About the Author
Susan W. Owens spent 41 years teaching special education and college courses. After writing her first book, she conducted 50 workshops, culminating in presenting her research at Oxford University. She served as inclusion specialist and consultant after retiring. Owens has a blog entitled MY PEARL PROGRAM as well as videos on YouTube. You can visit her blog here: https://mypearlprogram.com/
"Mrs. No No's Storybook" is a 40-page hardcover with a dust jacket. It is a full-color print with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-289-8. A boxed set is available, including one copy of the book and one Mrs. No No puppet. The retail price is $45.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mrs-no-nos-storybook-1
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us