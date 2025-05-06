Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Photograph And Story Collection
May 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Wild Faces in Wild Places Volume 2", a new book by Kevin Dooley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Between expertly shot photographs uncovering the unknown lives of lions, elephants, bears, and more, Kevin Dooley shares words of wisdom for our day-to-day lives. He speaks of the strength required to rise at 4:00 A.M. to seize a perfect moment, the rejuvenation found in an afternoon nap, and the profound love for his wife and Corgis. Dooley urges us to reconnect with nature, with what truly fulfills us. Whether recounting tranquil walks with his family or capturing animals at their favorite watering holes, he encourages us to cherish the peaceful and rewarding moments of our lives. For in the end, life is fleeting – and we must relish what we have, while we have it.
About the Author
Kevin Dooley is an award-winning wildlife and portrait/wedding photographer who grew up in Placitas, New Mexico. Kevin's interest in photography began at the early age of 14 with the Christmas gift of a 35mm camera. Working as an assistant photographer and darkroom technician in his father's portrait studio was the beginning of a lifetime career in photography.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on board an aircraft carrier. After completing his service, he returned to New Mexico and opened his photography studio in Albuquerque. During the 40 years the studio was in operation, it received numerous awards. His passion for wildlife photography and Africa led to his safari adventures, and he and his wife, Tricia Dooley, eventually opened Idube Photo Safaris. Kevin is a certified FGASA (Field Guide Association of South Africa) wildlife guide and takes guests from all over the world on amazing photographic and sightseeing safaris in Africa, Alaska, India, Brazil, and other destinations. He teaches both wildlife and portrait photography workshops, helping both the advanced and the beginner.
Africa has always had a special place in Kevin's heart. He thrives on sharing this amazing place with others. Kevin teaches about the wildlife, trees, and history of wild Africa, everything from the sunrise to the safari camps and the adventurous stories shared around the evening campfires. These are unique places he loves to share and experience with the travelers who accompany him. Kevin is also a strong humanitarian, utilizing his photography to both encourage people and to help them grow in the love of life and of nature. He takes the unique approach of teaching photography with the aid of emotional impact and feelings, taking people on a journey into their images by way of their personal experiences, both past and present. Allowing one's true artist to appear in a natural and real way. To be discovered and rediscovered with every new photograph. To be encouraged with every new dream, to be led on a journey of learning how to make those dreams real.
"Wild Faces in Wild Places Volume 2" is a 162-page hardback with a retail price of $68.00 (eBook $63.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-938-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/wild-faces-in-wild-places-volume-2-stories-and-inspirations-of-a-wildlife-photographer
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
