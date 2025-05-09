Fairfield, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
May 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMay 9, 2025 - "Olly Olly Oxen Free", a new book by Amanda Shea, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sitting impatiently in church one Sunday, young Benjamin dreams of bounding out the doors to be set free from his boredom until something the pastor says awakens his interest. Pastor David challenges members of the congregation to "find God" during the upcoming week and share their findings next Sunday.
"Olly Olly Oxen Free" follows Benjamin as he searches for God. Many questions swirl around his head. Is God lost? Why isn't everyone looking for Him? Wasn't God in church this morning? Benjamin searches his home, around his farm and around his town, all the while taking notes. What will he share with the congregation next Sunday?
About the Author : Amanda Shea is a real estate investor living in Fairfield, Connecticut, with her husband and two children. She loves raising chickens and taking care of her two Bernese Mountain Dogs, Sadie and Charlotte.
"Olly Olly Oxen Free" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-804-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/olly-olly-oxen-free
