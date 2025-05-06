Houston, TX Author Publishes Mystery & Crime Book
May 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Los Angeles Experience: Union Racketeering, RICO and the Toppling of Mafia Influence", a new book by Terry Lord, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a federal prosecutor on the Los Angeles Strike Force beginning in late 1973, Terry Lord's work involved digging deep into Mafia activity and eliminating the corruption it initiated and continued. In "The Los Angeles Experience", Lord shares his insights as one of a team of prosecutors and investigators that made up the strike force and shares valuable lessons in pursuing justice and the rule of law.
"The Los Angeles Experience: Union Racketeering, RICO and the Toppling of Mafia Influence" is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-375-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-los-angeles-experience-union-racketeering-rico-and-the-toppling-of-mafia-influence
