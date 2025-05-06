Newnan, GA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
May 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Finding Home", a new book by Brooke Zhang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seven years ago, Izzy Phillips had been stolen from her family.
Today, she returns.
Shocked but relieved, the Phillips family reunites with their long-lost sister and daughter, and she with them, but not without seven years of trauma separating them all. As days pass, still, the family is beyond happy to be with Izzy again, and each family member harbors their trauma differently. It's going to take time, they know, to recover from seven years of lost memories. They're going to have to hold on tighter than they ever have before if they're going to protect Izzy, recover from their own experiences, and find those who stole her all those years ago.
"Finding Home" is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-378-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-home-1
