Melrose, MA Author Publishes Philosophical Novel
May 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Journey to Why: Conversations with the Soul", a new book by Edward A. Sundberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After living through this journey called life, how do I know that I have accomplished what I was supposed to do here?
Why was I here at this time, this place, and what was I to accomplish?
I have first come to appreciate that we are all energy, surrounded by energy. GOD is energy powerful enough to have created the universe. Why did GOD create this entity called homo sapiens and what makes us the "children" of GOD? What role does my SOUL play in my life and my relationship to GOD? Will we ever learn what GOD intended? Will we ever figure out the calculus for GOD's creation and develop the vocabulary to explain it?
This book is one man's journey exploring the science of energy that makes up our lives and how we are able to live better lives by embracing it in the context of what GOD created for us. The book brings together many messages and thoughts from people far more educated and studied than I, as I try to make a layman's explanation for why I am here and what I am supposed to do in this temporal existence.
In the end, there are no answers. In fact, there are far more questions than we can answer in the time we have on earth. There is no question that happiness is the result of living a good life amongst ourselves. Why we are here will come to us, we don't have to go looking for it!
About the Author
Edward A. Sundberg grew up living around the world in a family dedicated to service in defense of the country. He became a nuclear engineer after graduating from the Naval Academy and spent years on submarines in the North Atlantic and under the Arctic ice. He retired from the Naval Reserve as a captain. Sundberg worked as a senior executive in many different corporations and spent decades trying to build and manage projects in Brazil and the Philippines. He has lived in, worked in, or visited over twenty countries and witnessed new life as well as death.
A father of four professional children and the grandfather to eleven, he traces origins back to in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. He is not religious but very faithful to his belief in GOD's power and mastery of the universe. As he has gotten older, and as an obedient servant wanting to do the right thing and accomplish what he was supposed to do, he went searching! Hopefully, others can benefit from his discoveries!
"A Journey to Why: Conversations with the Soul" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-306-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-journey-to-why-conversations-with-the-soul
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
