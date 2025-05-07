Winterville, NC Author Publishes His Family's Story
May 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Son's Love for His Mother", a new book by Joe Wimberly, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Son's Love for His Mother is the compelling story of author Joe Wimberly's love for family and home while trapped in a psychotic world. His journey to seek self-actualization and freedom from his world started with the unjustifiable placement into evil care. It continues today as it has inspired him to seek justice and fair treatment of all people, no matter the odds.
Filled with compassion, Wimberly writes to give hope and inspiration to others, and urges us to see that if our Lord is first and last in our lives, everything we experience is meant to be. The way through salvation is through humility.
A Son's Love for His Mother is the Genesis of his Revelation.
About the Author
Joe Wimberly is a humble and passionate author. He aims to raise awareness about injustices and inspire readers to address these issues thoughtfully. A high school dropout, Wimberly has experienced the transformative power of self-actualization. His deep love for Jesus Christ and his mother, Lottie Wimberly, has helped him overcome recent challenges. He hopes that readers of his book will come to understand that the Lord is the Word, and the Word is the beginning of creation. Believing that the Lord represents both the beginning and the end, he embraces the idea of destiny for all. Through this book, Wimberly recognizes the crucial role his family has played in advocating for human rights, and he aspires to foster a positive culture within his family for future generations.
"A Son's Love for His Mother" is a 104-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-141-2 It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-son-s-love-for-his-mother
