West Milford, NJ Authors Publish Book for Children Who Struggle at Bedtime
May 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Monster Under My Bed", a new book by Heidi Cosmi-Godau and Susan Waller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jayden is a seven-year-old boy with a vivid imagination and a playful heart. Though he is naturally happy and wants to be brave, when the sun sets and bedtime comes, he feels dread. He fears bedtime…mostly the monsters under his bed and other creatures unknown.
Then, on Jayden's eighth birthday, he receives a special gift that makes his nights less scary.
This book is intended for any child who struggles with the fear of bedtime.
About the Authors
Susan Waller is a global marketing director who has a passion for her children and grandchildren. As a hands-on grandmother, she has experienced firsthand the challenges of bedtime. Her inspiration for the book was to help both children and parents enjoy the beauty and peacefulness of bedtime so the little ones across the world would not fear the dark. She lives in New Jersey with her husband.
Heidi Cosmi-Godau is a retired educator now practicing as a licensed professional counselor. During her thirty-plus years working with children, she has observed that one of the most challenging issues parents encounter with their children relates to creating a consistent bedtime routine. A common fear, which is present in most cultures, is that of a monster in the bedroom, or a fear of going to sleep. She hopes this book will help both parents and children have a peaceful bedtime routine and a restful night. She lives in rural New Jersey with her husband, three children, two dogs, and a cat.
"The Monster Under My Bed" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-152-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-monster-under-my-bed
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
