Flagstaff, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
May 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Navajo Princess", a new book by Kendra Begay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Navajo Princess" is about author Kendra Begay and her grandma. It is a reflection of their Navajo culture, full of kindness and inspiring one to value who they truly are. Begay wants to share her heartwarming memories, how much she has learned, and how much she loves her grandma. She hopes the reader will learn what it means to show kindness, work hard, spread love, and be respectful.
About the Author
Kendra Begay grew up on the Navajo Reservation. She spent some of her childhood with her grandparents.
"The Navajo Princess" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4314-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-navajo-princess
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
