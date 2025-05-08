Kingsport, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Study
May 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Overcoming the Enemies of Faith", a new book by Tony G. Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Christian (also frequently referred to as a believer) is faced with many obstacles and challenges during their experience with God. These obstacles and challenges can become enemies to one of the things they value most-their faith. Some of the enemies of faith in this study include doubt or uncertainty, worry or anxiety, sin-consciousness, guilt, and fear or various phobias to name some. Through a biblical lens, this study will examine these enemies of faith that plague the Christian believer and will provide solutions and encouragement for overcoming even the greatest of spiritual challenges. Regardless of denominational or non-denominational preference, any reader will find inspiration and comfort in these pages.
About the Author
Tony grew up outside of Waynesboro, Mississippi, in the Pineville community. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in polymer chemistry and a minor in mathematics. He later attended the University of Tennessee, where he became a graduate of the Center for Executive Education in the School of Business. His professional career spanned more than 40 years and included positions of laboratory chemist, technical service representative, toxicology analyst, business venture manager, health and safety manager, and senior solutions engineer. He resides in Tennessee with his wife, Carolyn, who has a deep passion within her heart to praise God by way of Christ for His gracious Word through song. Tony enjoys spending time with his wife and family and doing various activities, and working on projects.
"Overcoming the Enemies of Faith" is a 152-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-169-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/overcoming-the-enemies-of-faith-an-introduction-to-faith-simplified-energized-and-applied
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
