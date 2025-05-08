Peoria, IL Author Publishes Autobiography
May 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Healing Through Adversity", a new book by Dr. Sunita Dodani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Since 1988, global polio cases have fallen by 99.9%. With more education and awareness of the impact of disabilities in a global society, nations are taking measures to address inequities and difficulties facing those with disabilities. Sunita Dodani is one of the fortunate ones whose parents supported her through her health issues with polio and provided her the means to attend school and earn her medical degree. "Healing Through Adversity" is an account of her journey to overcoming and living with polio and becoming a successful physician and leader.
"Healing Through Adversity" is an 82-page hardback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-215-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/healing-through-adversity-a-doctors-triumph-over-polio
