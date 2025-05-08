The International Lawyers Network Celebrates Global Recognition in The Legal 500 Rankings

Fladgate LLP (UK): Tier 1 for M&A (Smaller Deals, £10m–£100m)

Jalsovszky (Hungary): Tier 1 in Tax

A. & K. Metaxopoulos & Partners (Greece): Tier 1 in both Intellectual Property and TMT

Martínez, Algaba, de Haro y Curiel, S.C. (Mexico): Tier 1 in Dispute Resolution – Litigation

Akerman LLP (USA): Tier 1 in M&A (Middle Market), Land Use/Zoning, and City Focus – Miami

Davis+Gilbert LLP (USA): Tier 1 in Advertising & Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory

TGS Baltic (Latvia & Estonia): Tier 1 across multiple areas, including Fintech, Tax, Real Estate, and Shipping & Transport

Law Firm Kavčič, Bračun & Partners (Slovenia): Listed among Leading Firms (Tier 1)

KLA Advogados (Brazil): 14 total rankings, including Tier 1 for Mid-Market Corporate M&A

PAGBAM | SCHWENCKE (Chile): 13 Tier 2 rankings, reflecting multidisciplinary strength

Llinks Law Offices (China): Recognized across 15 practice areas, including Data Protection, Private Equity, and Corporate M&A

Fladgate LLP (UK): Recognized for Art & Cultural Property, Renewables, and Contentious Trusts

KGK Law Firm (Bulgaria): Real Estate

Jalsovszky (Hungary): Employment

Peterka & Partners (various jurisdictions): Tax

× Email International Lawyers Network

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce thathave been recognized in the latest edition of The Legal 500, receiving a combined total ofacross a broad range of jurisdictions and practice areas. Notably, 16 of these rankings were in the prestigious, underscoring the exceptional quality and global reach of ILN's legal talent.Spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, ILN firms were honored for their excellence in key areas including Mergers & Acquisitions, Dispute Resolution, Tax, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Technology, and Fintech.These recognitions highlight the ILN's continued leadership in providing top-tier, client-focused legal services through its carefully selected network of independent mid-sized law firms. Each ranked firm exemplifies the shared commitment to excellence, responsiveness, and cross-border collaboration that define the ILN.The International Lawyers Network is a global association of more than 90 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. Our members deliver local expertise and global reach to clients doing business around the world.