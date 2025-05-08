The International Lawyers Network Celebrates Global Recognition in The Legal 500 Rankings

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce that 23 of its member firms have been recognized in the latest edition of The Legal 500, receiving a combined total of 179 rankings across a broad range of jurisdictions and practice areas. Notably, 16 of these rankings were in the prestigious Tier 1 category, underscoring the exceptional quality and global reach of ILN's legal talent.

Spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, ILN firms were honored for their excellence in key areas including Mergers & Acquisitions, Dispute Resolution, Tax, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Technology, and Fintech.

Highlights from the Rankings Include:
Top-Tier Excellence:
  • Fladgate LLP (UK): Tier 1 for M&A (Smaller Deals, £10m–£100m)
  • Jalsovszky (Hungary): Tier 1 in Tax
  • A. & K. Metaxopoulos & Partners (Greece): Tier 1 in both Intellectual Property and TMT
  • Martínez, Algaba, de Haro y Curiel, S.C. (Mexico): Tier 1 in Dispute Resolution – Litigation
  • Akerman LLP (USA): Tier 1 in M&A (Middle Market), Land Use/Zoning, and City Focus – Miami
  • Davis+Gilbert LLP (USA): Tier 1 in Advertising & Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory
  • TGS Baltic (Latvia & Estonia): Tier 1 across multiple areas, including Fintech, Tax, Real Estate, and Shipping & Transport
  • Law Firm Kavčič, Bračun & Partners (Slovenia): Listed among Leading Firms (Tier 1)

    • Broad Practice Area Recognition:

  • KLA Advogados (Brazil): 14 total rankings, including Tier 1 for Mid-Market Corporate M&A
  • PAGBAM | SCHWENCKE (Chile): 13 Tier 2 rankings, reflecting multidisciplinary strength
  • Llinks Law Offices (China): Recognized across 15 practice areas, including Data Protection, Private Equity, and Corporate M&A

    • "Firms to Watch":

  • Fladgate LLP (UK): Recognized for Art & Cultural Property, Renewables, and Contentious Trusts
  • KGK Law Firm (Bulgaria): Real Estate
  • Jalsovszky (Hungary): Employment
  • Peterka & Partners (various jurisdictions): Tax

    • These recognitions highlight the ILN's continued leadership in providing top-tier, client-focused legal services through its carefully selected network of independent mid-sized law firms. Each ranked firm exemplifies the shared commitment to excellence, responsiveness, and cross-border collaboration that define the ILN.

    About the ILN
    The International Lawyers Network is a global association of more than 90 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. Our members deliver local expertise and global reach to clients doing business around the world.

