Dove Creek, CO Author Publishes 3rd Installment in Fantasy Horror Series
May 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife has been hard and cruel for Grim. After the brutal death of his parents in a house fire, he is forced to live with his abusive uncle, and attend the School for the Wicked. But Grim's unnatural strength, intelligence, and prowess make him king, or the Businessman, for the brutal killing games held within the school walls. Now, Grim seems to have at least some semblance of normal, until Death himself walks in. Grim stands on the precipice between accepting his destiny as Death, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, and stopping Armageddon or running away from it all.
About the Author
At just twenty-one years old, Grant Ayers discovered a passion for writing at the age of fifteen and achieved official publication by seventeen. Writing has evolved into an epic pursuit for Ayers over the years. The inspiration for 'The Inevitable War' series began when they were twelve, crafting intricate plotlines with LEGO bricks alongside their brother Jessy and younger brother Owen. This unwitting collaboration played a pivotal role in shaping the entire series, a tale born from playful creativity and strong familial bonds.
"The Inevitable War: The Myth Book 3" is a 318-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-145-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-inevitable-war-the-myth-book-3 Book 1 of the series, The Godslayer is available at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-inevitable-war-the-godslayer-book-1 and book 2 of the series, The Monster, is available at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-inevitable-war-the-monster-book-2
