La Crescent, MN Author Publishes Nature Poetry and Photography Book
May 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Paradise North", a new book by William D. Van Atta Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by his days growing up along the Mississippi River in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, his journeys into Canada, and a period of time in the Blue Ridge Mountains, William D. Van Atta Jr.'s collection of poems, writings, and photographs expresses the beauty of the world around us, and its healing properties in our most devastating moments. From his youth to now, Van Atta's camera work corresponds to his poetry, from the very beginning with his first camera to the smartphones of today, portraying the challenges, beauty, and growth over a lifetime.
About the Author
William D. Van Atta Jr. is a veteran Army aviator and retired registered nurse. He holds a BS in geography from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. After twelve years of service in the US Army as both a rotary wing and fixed wing aviator, Van Atta returned to school, graduating from the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing, then completing his BS in nursing at Excelsior University. He worked at several hospitals during his nursing career, particularly in trauma centers.
Today, Van Atta resides in La Crescent, Minnesota, with his dogs. He enjoys being outdoors, camping, hiking, and photographing nature. Van Atta is an avid swimmer, competing in several swimming competitions, and he put his woodworking skills to use and built his own small sailboat.
"Paradise North" is a 94-page hardcover with dust jacket with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-354-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/paradise-north-a-collections-of-poems-writings-and-photographs
