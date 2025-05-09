Trench Group Expands in North America: Establishment of a New Bushing Production Facility for Transformers in Charlotte, USA

× Email Trench Group

Berlin - Trench Group GmbH, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of components and systems for high-voltage power transmission, is significantly expanding its development and production capacities in North America. A new factory for transformer bushings is currently under construction in Charlotte, North Carolina. HSP US, LLC, a subsidiary of Trench Group, will invest more than $60 million in establishing a facility that will manufacture cutting-edge technology to support the expansion of the U.S. power grid infrastructure. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2026, including components for the highest voltage levels up to 800 kilovolts (kV).To bridge the construction period, the Group has already expanded production capacities at its recently established Canadian subsidiary, HSP Canada. This strategic move creates additional opportunities for Trench's customers in Canada and ensures the necessary flexibility to serve the entire North American market. Overall, these initiatives address the rapidly growing demand in North America and mark another important step in Trench Group's global growth strategy."The significant expansion of our capacities in North America, particularly the construction of the new plant in the Charlotte area, represents a major milestone for HSP US and Trench Group. It highlights our ongoing efforts to expand global capacities. Through these investments, we are not only strengthening our presence in the North American market but also laying the foundation for sustainable growth and the further development of the energy infrastructure in the region. In doing so, we contribute to the stability and national security of the countries in North America."The United States is considered one of the fastest-growing markets for bushings. With the new facility, Trench will make a significant contribution to meeting the increasing demand for electricity in the U.S. – especially as the continued boom in artificial intelligence applications leads to an enormous demand from large-scale data centers.At full development, the new facility will cover a total area of approximately 20,000 m² and will offer expansion potential for a possible HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) production line. The plant will manufacture dry-type bushings (RIS/RIP) with voltages exceeding 800 kV for the North American market. It will feature full vertical integration and will house one of the most modern and high-performance high-voltage test laboratories in the region.With the new production facility, delivery times can be significantly reduced and proximity to key customers strengthened. Charlotte was selected due to its strong access to a highly qualified workforce and its strategic location in the southeastern United States, where many renowned transformer manufacturers are based. The investment not only enhances Trench Group's competitiveness in North America but also creates new jobs and fosters knowledge transfer.Trench Group is a global leader in high-voltage power transmission components and systems. Headquartered in Berlin, with over 100 years of experience, the company leads the portfolio of high-voltage power transmission components and systems. With product groups including bushings, coils, and instrument transformers, the company is a system-critical player in the energy transition and sustainable energy future. These intelligent and technologically advanced solutions are used for measurement, protection, and connection within the power grid. Trench Group operates globally with more than 2,800 employees across nine factory locations and four regional sales hubs.For more information, visitPress Contact:Günther HörbstVice President Group Communications+49 152 08393540