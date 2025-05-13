Fayetteville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Animals of Alaska", a new book by Dustie Metcalf, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Do you see those tracks? What could they be? Grab your gloves, your warmest coat, and prepare to explore! This adventure will take us to Alaska, where we will discover some of the unique animals that live there.
About the Author
Dustie cherishes her time with her daughter, Sophia, a young explorer who shares her passion for discovery and adventure. They are eager to explore nature, seizing every opportunity to learn and fuel their curiosity.
"Animals of Alaska" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-113-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/animals-of-alaska
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
