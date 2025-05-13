Rochester, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"TOPS Diet Poetry", a new book by Bill Eckert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection of poetry, Bill Eckert expresses the importance of losing weight and encourages readers to keep their willpower strong and to never give up on themselves. It was written during a health program he was in at work, where employees went on weight loss journeys. These poems will inspire others to take better care of themselves and to become a better version of themselves.
"TOPS Diet Poetry" is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-311-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tops-diet-poetry
