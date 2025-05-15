Columbus, OH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Reality After Life", a new book by Alexis.A.Jackson.ThePoet, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Reality After Life" is about a young girl becoming a woman after the reality of her life has brought her many tears. The loss of loved ones and the betrayal from people, places, and things she had given her all to has put her in a isolation stage to gather her thoughts and later on in her life of reality hits she realize the strengths that she has to cope with the type of environment and generation curses we have in our world today.
About the Author
She is 26 years old and has 2 children. She has been writing poetry for 4 years. She has been through a lot of trials and tribulations that have strengthened and guided her into learning more about herself. She has learned that she is self-guided, and when she is determined to get something done, she goes for it no matter if she hits a couple of bumps on the way. She is a person who believes in walking by faith and not by sight. She believes she can do anything she puts her mind to. She is a wise young woman gathering her wisdom as she takes paths she is unsure of. She loves taking risks. She loves to be different from others.
"Reality After Life" is a 82-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-194-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/reality-after-life
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
