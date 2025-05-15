Lafayette, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
May 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Am Me, I Love Me", a new book by David Mosel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unconditional love between a parent and their children is like no other love in the world. This story tells how parents love their children even when they are upset with them. The relationship between a parent and child is different for everyone and looks different in every household.
About the Author
David has degrees in elementary education and counseling psychology. He has worked with all types and ages of people for many decades. He cares deeply for the lives of children.
"I Am Me, I Love Me" is a 20-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-029-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-am-me-i-love-me
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
