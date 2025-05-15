South Lake Tahoe, CA Author Publishes Guide for Teachers and Parents Alike
May 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Instructional Codes: An Insight for Raising a Total Child", a new book by Folashade Olabiyi-Nasiru, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Using her years of experience as a teacher in both the secular and spiritual worlds, Folashade Olabiyi teaches you how to raise a total child. Full of suggestions, instructions, and possible solutions, The Instructional Codes: Raising A Total Child seeks to help parents and teachers figure out how to deal with certain behaviours and things they encounter daily in raising their children, and how to prevent certain things from occurring. It's all about investing your time to catch children young, and navigate some childhood difficulties, thereby making the world a better place to live in.
About the Author
Folashade Olabiyi-Nasiru was born and raised in Nigeria, the youngest of the three children from her mom. She also has other siblings through her father who was a former school headmaster and local inspector of education who was also from a royal family. Folashade is trained in the Montessori philosophy of teaching by the North America Montessori Center, then in Vancouver, Canada, but now in British Columbia. She also has a graduate diploma in early childhood education as well as in journalism, psychology, and counseling.
Along with teaching Sunday school in her local church, Folashade runs an online Bible club called "The Distinguished Generation". She also coordinates a group called "Prayer for the Nations", which started during the height of Covid-19 in 2020 and she has worked as a lead teacher and school administrator. She has supported a school and an orphanage in Africa, but is currently supporting 'Save the Children' and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, both in the USA.
"The Instructional Codes" is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-417-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-instructional-codes-an-insight-for-raising-a-total-child.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
