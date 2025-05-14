Prof Dr Klemens Joos back as CEO of the EUTOP Group

Brussels - Prof Dr Klemens Joos (56) has been back at the helm of the EUTOP Group as CEO since 13 May 2025. The background to this is an ambitious growth strategy up to 2035 for the EUTOP Group, which he founded in 1990 while studying business administration at the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich. Just one year after its foundation, the company had a representative office in Brussels. Today, the EUTOP Group has subsidiaries or representative offices in the capitals of all major European Union member states in addition to Brussels.Prof Dr Klemens Joos is also an honorary professor of 'Business Administration - Political Stakeholder Management' at the Technical University of Munich (TUM).