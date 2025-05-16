Canyon Country, CA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"ECN Theory", a new book by Dr. Melvin C. Johnson II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The ECN (Exposure + Consistency = Normalcy) Theory is a closer look at self-reflection and allows for the analysis of yourself. In "ECN Theory", you will learn better ways to explore new experiences, allowing you to grow and not settle in a comfortable state of normalcy. With examples for each stage of life, Dr. Melvin C. Johnson II shares the struggles for each age group with exposure while demonstrating ways to make it easier. An enlightening and thought-provoking read, Dr. Johnson's take on the ECN Theory is important for parents, educators, and anyone looking to break their cycle of normalcy and educate themselves about the world.
About the Author
Dr. Melvin C. Johnson II was a middle school teacher who loved to go to the gym, read, and play sports. His wish was to spread his message of growth and awareness to all those who seek it. Before his untimely passing in 2019 at the age of 38 years old, he earned his doctoral degree in education and leadership from Pepperdine University.
"ECN Theory" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7358-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ecn-theory-exposure-consistency-normalcy
