Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Romance Novel
May 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Brighter Side", a new book by JC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As she leaves Café O'Latte, Sam runs into a man she nicknamed Blue Eyes, spilling coffee all over him. Like something out of a romantic comedy and burning with embarrassment, Sam avoids him everywhere she goes. At the behest of her friends and mother, she plucks up the courage to talk to Blue Eyes and finds he's been wanting to talk to her too. Sam believes she doesn't have much time for romance, though; she has an exhibition to put together and is still struggling with the burden of a tragic and unlucky romance the year before.
But as time moves forward and as she spends time with Blue Eyes, Sam discovers she might just be ready for a new romance after all…
About the Author
JC is an avid reader of the same genre, which encouraged her to become a writer. She loves spending time with her family and has been married for 24 years. JC is always finding new ways to get lost in a story and to be able to share it with people!
"Brighter Side" is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-839-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/brighter-side-trilogy
