Yuma, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Wings that Guard Me", a new book by Gabi Anthony, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seraph and Raphael are two angels on opposite sides of a war. Seraph is the righteous angel, and Raphael is the fallen angel. One is young and naive, and the other knows a lot about both worlds. Seraph's goal is to do her job and protect her young charge, and his is to kill her. Along the way, the lines seem to blur, and they question who is really in the right.
About the Author
Gabi Anthony has a pet tortoise named Sheldon, who is basically a grumpy teenager, and an older dog named Hobi, who is needy and adorable. Anthony went to school for film, writing, and Spanish. She has loved writing ever since she was able to hold a pencil, and draws as well in her free time. The go-to book is What is Hidden by Lauren Skidmore.
"Wings that Guard Me" is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-059-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/wings-that-guard-me
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
