Thornton, CO Authors Publish Children's Magical Adventure Book
May 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Skye and Loki: The Magic Mirror", a new book by Paula and David Trujillo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the COVID-19 pandemic begins, Skye learns she has to stay home from school for a while and won't be allowed to see all her friends. Luckily, she has her best friend in the entire world right in her own home, her dog Loki. One day, as Skye and Loki play in her playroom, Loki begins barking at a special antique mirror hanging in the playroom, an heirloom from Skye's Native American great-grandmother. And when a hand appears, and a little girl named Em steps out, Skye and Loki are set to begin an incredible adventure.
The Adventures of Skye and Loki is a story of imagination, friendship, and connections to the past.
About the Author
Paula and David Trujillo have been married for forty years and have four sons and two grandchildren. They live in colorful Colorado and enjoy going on road trips with their family. David is a wonderful storyteller and often entertains at family gatherings. Together, Paula and David put this story of Skye and Loki together, and they hope children of all ages will enjoy it.
"The Adventures of Skye and Loki" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-680-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-skye-and-loki-the-magic-mirror
