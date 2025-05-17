Cromwell, CT Author Publishes 1960s Memoir
May 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Waiting for All the Vets to Die" a new book by Frank Carta, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Waiting for All the Vets to Die is a little like jazz-a mix of flavors, ideas, and techniques. This is a factual account of real people and events in a compelling, vivid, and dramatic manner. Author Frank Carta's goal is to make nonfiction stories read like fiction, hence his collection of creative nonfiction.
About the Author
When Frank Carta was ten years old, he started taking trumpet lessons from Stubby Pastor of the Tony Pastor Band. An incident that happened while he was stationed in Vietnam with the U.S. Army made him gravitate towards learning the guitar. He later learned to play the Doboro and the pedal steel guitar. In this book, Frank wishes to show a different side of Vietnam, without violence, blood, and gore. He tells the more light-hearted tales of his time in the service, as well as stories of the 1960s music scene, and his career as a teacher.
"Waiting for All the Vets to Die" is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-022-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/waiting-for-all-the-vets-to-die
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us