Ontario, Canada Author Publishes World Travel Book
May 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Love is a World Traveller", a new book by Monica Stogre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love is a World Traveller focuses on all aspects of travel. As a letter carrier, author Monica Stogre did a lot of walking where she lived and worked in her community of North York.
About the Author
Monica Stogre is a retired letter carrier. Her hobbies include photography and travelling. Her first international trip was to Australia, New Zealand and French Polynesia. After she retired, she travelled to Spain and Ireland.
"Love is a World Traveller" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-280-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/love-is-a-world-traveller
