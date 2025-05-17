Mattoon, IL Author Publishes Religious Humor Book
May 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Laughing Pulpit: Looks at Humor in the Old Testament", a new book by John P. Besore, III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book tells the story of 5 Old Testament characters, and there is humor about their lives and actions. Samson, Jacob, Queen Esther, Gideon and Elijah were different but they all had one quality in common. They were ordinary, flawed human beings whom God called to do extraordinary things. The relevancy for today is God still does the same thing. It is not always about the "perfect" pastor or layperson. It is about listening for God's voice and following it. God calls each one of us to demonstrate faith. What makes this unique is the humor found in the characters. Elijah was sarcastic, Gideon defeated a great horde of enemies but was not brave. Queen Esther knew the secret of how to get to the King's heart. What is unique is that the stories are true. All too often we take these stories at face value without delving into the biblical verses which causes smiles and laughter. The more we learn, the more we can understand God's love and need for each one of us.
About the Author
John P. Besore, III is a retired clergyman, having served more than twenty years in the Church. He received his master's degree from UDTS and his doctorate from McCormick Theological Seminary. His wife is a retired elementary school teacher. They have three grown children and four fantastic grandchildren (whom they do not spoil at all, but that would be an exaggeration). He enjoys following the Los Angeles Lakers, playing the piano and eating.
"The Laughing Pulpit" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-055-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-laughing-pulpit-looks-at-humor-in-the-old-testament
Contact Information
