AI Breakthrough: Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy – Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority

Worms, May 19, 2025 – The mAInthink GmbH has achieved athat redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of, a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering– operationally deployable and scientifically validated.This revolutionary system is the result of, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become reality.At its core, StratePlan orchestrates aActing as a supervisory intelligence, StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one– capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional clarity."We didn't simulate intelligence – we operationalized it. The system's architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure unparalleled strategic clarity," says Dr. Kadoshchuk."StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI – it holds the key to solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models: hallucinations," explainsCEO of mAInthink GmbH."With the right interface – still under development – StratePlan could serve as a supervisory control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early research suggests this integration could. While further investment and interdisciplinary research are required, the potential is transformative."Headquartered in Worms, Germany, mAInthink GmbH is a DeepTech company focused on building high-performance, hallucination-free superintelligence for strategic use cases in politics, business, and defense. The company brings together leading expertise in AI research, cognitive system architecture, and applied strategic modeling.mAInthink GmbH – Institut für angewandte Algorithmus und SuperintelligenzenHafenstraße 4d67547 WormsGermany