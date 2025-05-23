Soldotna, AK Author Publishes Children's Book
May 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News""Hairy Mary" and the Best Place for Chocolate", a new book by Mary C. Meehan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hairy Mary is an alien from 33.33 Mars Ave. She makes many trips to the planet Earth. She's always finding new things about Earth to experience. This time, she discovers chocolate and learns there's a right time and place for it.
About the Author
Mary C. Meehan has retired from the oil and gas industry. She plans to become involved in community volunteer work soon. The writing of these little books has become her greatest hobby. They were built on her grandson's great curiosity and deep desire to see aliens. Meehan also cared for her mother, who was an artist. Meehan cut the alien from cardboard, her mother painted it, and the stories brought her to life.
""Hairy Mary" and the Best Place for Chocolate" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-236-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hairy-mary-and-the-best-place-for-chocolate
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
