Apple Valley, MN Author Publishes Children's Book with a Moral Lesson
May 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Crocodile's Tongue", a new book by Adam Abdi, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Crocodile happily lives in the jungle near a large river. He is never hungry, as he uses his cunning wits, strength, sharp teeth, and his wonderful tongue to devour animals that come to the river.
One day, a hungry Fox comes near the river and notices Crocodile surrounded by scraps of meat. When Fox approaches to ask about the meat, she sees Crocodile's beautiful tongue. Fox does not have a tongue and desperately wants a tongue as she cannot taste, turn her food, and chew properly. After staring at his tongue for a while, Fox begins to become envious of Crocodile's amazing tongue and thinks of a plan to trick Crocodile into giving Fox his tongue.
Fox knows that Crocodile is a fierce animal that is feared all over the jungle. Knowing this, Fox must try to deceive and persuade Crocodile to be able to have his wonderful tongue.
About the Author
Adam Abdi is a data scientist with a bachelor's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Minnesota. Adam lives in Minnesota with his wife and five children who always inspire him. When Adam is not reading books, he enjoys writing and playing soccer. Adam takes pride in teaching math and python programming to children to give back to his community. After finishing the manuscript of The Crocodile's Tongue, Adam read it one night to his youngest children who encouraged him to publish the story for the other children of the world to benefit from it as much as them.
"The Crocodile's Tongue" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-067-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-crocodile-s-tongue.
