Newton, KS Author Publishes Children's Adventure Book
May 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ollie Otter's River Run", a new book by Joan R. Griffith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young otter becomes separated from his two siblings along the riverbank and his trusted surroundings on a typical spring day. Ollie Otter is faced with new challenges along the way, before he is rescued by a group of hound dogs and returned home. Now reunited with his family, he invites his new hound dog neighbors to celebrate his return. Ollie Otter's River Run teaches children that it's alright to be scared and that sometimes we need to ask someone for help to guide us on our way.
About the Author
A Kansas native, born in California, J.L. Bloom is a wife, mother, and newly blessed grandmother, as well as a disabled homemaker. Although she doesn't let that stop her from achieving her dreams! Bloom enjoys birdwatching, traveling, cooking, and spending time outdoors with her two dogs. Caring for others, especially those who are disabled, takes a special place in the heart of this writer.
"Ollie Otter's River Run" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-814-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ollie-otters-river-run
