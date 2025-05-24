Hastings, MN Author Publishes Cookbook
May 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Passion to Plate", a new book by Kaylynn A. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Passion to Plate: Fish & Wild Game Recipes for the Family Table" is an original cookbook concept driven by the passion for the outdoors, the desire for a relationship with God, the longing for a deeper connection with family, and the eagerness to learn how to cook. This cookbook solves the persistent problem of all avid outdoorsmen and their families: a freezer full of wild game and fish and a baffling feeling of what to do with it. To address the foregoing predicament, "Passion to Plate" offers a foolproof solution. This cookbook contains every tool an individual needs to succeed at cooking: serving sizes, caloric intake, simple and accessible ingredients, comprehensible directions, handpicked alcohol pairings, recommended prayers, faith prompts, and corresponding Bible passages, all while accomplishing three specific goals: to honor one's passion for the outdoors, to encourage conversations about faith, and to build genuine confidence in the kitchen.
About the Author
Kaylynn A. Johnson is originally from a small suburb south of the Twin Cities. While working as a busy professional, Johnson longed to follow her passion for food and writing. Johnson's family consists of generational outdoorsmen who have a history of hunting elk, caribou, deer, turkey, boar, and fishing for both freshwater and ocean fish. On numerous occasions, Johnson found herself in the exact scenario that this cookbook seeks to address. After returning from a fishing trip in Valdez, Alaska, Johnson picked up a pen and began writing Passion to Plate. Inspired by her closest companions' traditional family dishes, she started taking these flavorful recipes and incorporating wild game and fish.
In addition to hunting and fishing, Johnson and her family are faithful followers of Jesus. Throughout her lifetime, Johnson has witnessed the incredible influence that God and a freshly prepared meal can have on others and how together they create lifelong community. There are countless individuals in this world searching for an introduction to Christ, but they are not sure where to start. Johnson takes what she has learned at her church and finds a new, creative avenue to encourage conversations about faith. This cookbook is that starting point.
"Passion to Plate" is a 98-page hardback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-326-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/passion-to-plate-fish-wild-game-recipes-for-the-family-table
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
