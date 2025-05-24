Novato, CA Author Publishes Law Guidebook
May 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"WINNING: The Formula for Success at Trial", a new book by Jack F. Govi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"WINNING" provides a lawyer with the essential tools to prevail in courtroom trials, jury trials, administrative hearings, and indeed any contested hearing. The overwhelming majority of lawyers are completely unprepared for the rigors of trial, whether it be unsavory opposing counsel, pressures to settle cases from an overburdened court system, fear of the courtroom, or fear about proper preparation of the case. "WINNING" practically addresses these myriad issues, providing vivid illustrations and guiding the attorney to success.
While many treatises may attempt to advise and guide attorneys in the preparation and handling of cases, "WINNING" is very unique in actually showing attorneys how to learn to do a trial and providing exactly what it takes to succeed.
After forty-two years of practicing law and completing over 300 trials to verdict with an 85% success rate (jury trials, court trials and administrative proceedings), my goal is to remove the mystery of trial and provide law students, new attorneys, veteran attorneys and legal staffers with the formula to be prepared, confident and achieve the optimum level of success.
"WINNING: The Formula for Success at Trial" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-106-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/winning-the-formula-for-success-at-trial
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us